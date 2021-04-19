ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland baseball team (8-8, 6-4 C2C) hosted the Southern Virginia University Knights (0-15, 0-8 C2C) on Saturday (Apr. 17) afternoon in Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference action. The Seahawks defeated the Knights 13-9 and swept the series with a perfect 4-0 record against Southern Virginia this season.

St. Mary’s College – 13, Southern Virginia University – 9

How It Happened

Southern Virginia grabbed the early lead with two runs in the top of the first inning. St. Mary’s College cut the Knight lead in half in the bottom of the first with a RBI single from Dillon Waters . In the second inning, Southern Virginia extended their advantage to 4-1, but the Seahawks responded with three runs in the bottom half to even the game 4-4. Sam James lined a two-RBI double and Jake Wood flied out to center field to bring James home for the three runs.

. In the second inning, Southern Virginia extended their advantage to 4-1, but the Seahawks responded with three runs in the bottom half to even the game 4-4. lined a two-RBI double and flied out to center field to bring James home for the three runs. St. Mary’s College held a slim 6-5 lead after three innings, but started to pull away from the Knights in the fourth and fifth innings. Joey Bryner tallied a RBI single in the fourth inning before the Seahawks exploded for four runs in the fifth inning to jump out to a commanding 11-5 lead. James and Woods recorded RBI’s in the inning while Sam Smith scored on a passed ball and Derrick Booker made his way home due to a wild pitch.

tallied a RBI single in the fourth inning before the Seahawks exploded for four runs in the fifth inning to jump out to a commanding 11-5 lead. James and Woods recorded RBI’s in the inning while scored on a passed ball and made his way home due to a wild pitch. From there, Wood and D. Waters recorded RBI singles in the seventh inning to extend the Seahawk lead to 13-6. The Knights managed to plate three runs between the eighth and ninth innings but couldn’t overcome their deficit.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Booker and D. Waters led the Seahawks from the plate with three hits each. Booker also drew two walks and D. Waters tallied two RBI. Wood and James led the Seahawks with three RBI each.

Mark Smith started the game on the mound for the Seahawks and threw five innings, and eventually earned the victory. Smith racked up five strikeouts and allowed four earned runs. Jackson Edelman and Nick Testoni pitched in relief. Edelman pitched three innings and recorded four strikeouts, while Testoni threw the final inning of the contest.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr. 23 vs. Salisbury | 3 PM | Hawk’s Nest

