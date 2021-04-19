The Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils (CRASC) announced on its Twitter page (@CRASC_Online) today that three 11th grade students have been named finalists for the 2021-2022 student member on the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County.

The students, selected from a field of seven applicants, are:

Bunmi Omisore, Arundel High School

Fletcher Port, Severna Park High School

Natalie Smith, Broadneck High School

The Student Member on the Board of Education (SMOB) election is sponsored by CRASC. The student member is appointed by the Governor, serves a one-year term during their senior year of high school, and receives an $8,000 college scholarship. Anne Arundel’s student member is the only one in the nation on a local Board of Education with full voting rights.

The finalists will take part in a debate broadcast on AACPS’ YouTube channel at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021. CRASC delegates will vote for a candidate in late April or early May.

Like this: Like Loading...