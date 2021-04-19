The Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils (CRASC) announced on its Twitter page (@CRASC_Online) today that three 11th grade students have been named finalists for the 2021-2022 student member on the Board of Education of Anne Arundel County.

The students, selected from a field of seven applicants, are:

  • Bunmi Omisore, Arundel High School
  • Fletcher Port, Severna Park High School
  • Natalie Smith, Broadneck High School

The Student Member on the Board of Education (SMOB) election is sponsored by CRASC. The student member is appointed by the Governor, serves a one-year term during their senior year of high school, and receives an $8,000 college scholarship.  Anne Arundel’s student member is the only one in the nation on a local Board of Education with full voting rights.

The finalists will take part in a debate broadcast on AACPS’ YouTube channel at 6 p.m. on Monday, April 26, 2021. CRASC delegates will vote for a candidate in late April or early May.

