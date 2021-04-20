Last weekend, Food Network celebrity chef Robert Irvine took over Grille No. 13 in Waldorf.

The Restaurant Impossible crew came into town and created magic at the Irish restaurant/bar. Irvine and company visit a restaurant, observe a meal service, and make renovations and recommendations to the menu, décor, kitchen, and staff.

I was lucky enough to attend both the pre-takeover lunch service on Saturday and the re-opening dinner service on Sunday.

At lunch, we ordered food off the regular lunch menu. Robert Irvine interacted with the diners, asking their opinions about the food and service. I was excited when our table had the opportunity to talk with him. After lunch, Robert shut down the restaurant and got to work. The crew worked the rest of the day and into the night. The work continued Sunday until Robert showed Katie the finished renovations in the evening.

The dining room was made-over and is beautiful. No longer furnished with the red vinyl booths, it is now warm and inviting. Everyone did a fabulous job! While the crew did not make over the bar, recommendations were given to Katie, and it has already been repainted.

The new Sunday evening menu offered a couple appetizers and several entrees. The food was delicious. Since the new menu was limited, Katie is expanding it with some Grille No. 13 favorites.

Grille No. 13 (an Irish-American pub) first opened in 2013 in a small restaurant space on St. Patrick’s Drive in Waldorf. In September 2017, owner Katie moved the restaurant to the former Mimi’s Café building, in the Waldorf Marketplace shopping center.

Grille No. 13 is now open! Reservations are required for dinner. Seating in the bar is first come, first served. For information about making reservations and updates to hours of operation, go to their Facebook page.

Grille No. 13 Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/GrilleThirteen

Grille No. 13 website: http://www.grille13.com/

I am not sure when the episode will air on the Food Network. I was told by a Restaurant Impossible crewmember that it might be out in June.

It was fun to see the process and the results. Robert Irvine (in true Restaurant Impossible form) did some yelling, but he really is a great guy! He spoke several times about supporting our military veterans. His support has been realized in the organization he founded. He says, “We cannot forget the sacrifices being made to defend our freedoms… those sacrifices deserve to be honored and never forgotten.” For additional information, check out his foundation website at www.robertirvinefoundation.org .

Of note, I was not able to take pictures because we were not allowed to photograph during the filming. The few pictures here are from a friend.

Grille No. 13 is located at 3016 Waldorf Marketplace, Waldorf, MD. The phone number is (301) 645-2983.

Like this: Like Loading...