The Department of Public Works, Environmental Resources Division is updating its ten-year Solid Waste Management Plan, as required by the state.

Charles County residents are encouraged to participate in a brief, online survey to provide input on the County’s future trash and recycling services, and the best way to be notified of updates. Resident responses will be used to draft the 2021-2031 Solid Waste Management Plan.

To participate in the survey or access the current 2011-2021 Solid Waste Management Plan visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/SWMP. The online survey will be open to the public until Monday, April 26, and should take less than 15 minutes.

If you have any questions or comments, contact the Environmental Resources Division at DPWenvrsources@CharlesCountyMD.gov or 301-932-3599. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

