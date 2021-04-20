Congratulations to all of our winners this weekend at the Billet Atomizer Racing Injectors Door Wars presented by ATI Performance Products!

  • Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association – Freddy Scriba (won on a holeshot with perfect light!)
  • Warriors Outlaw Drag Race Team presented by 1320 fabrications LLC A – Ralph Hardesty
  • Warriors Outlaw Drag Race Team presented by 1320 fabrications LLC B – Jorge Fretts
  • Small Block Chaos – Ricky Fox
  • Maryland Performance Center Real Street – Jack Williamson
  • Rays Siding and Roofing No Clock Street presented by Tempest Racing – Steve Willingham
  • Top ET (Saturday) – John Dustin
  • Top ET (Sunday) – Jeff Groat
  • Mod ET (Saturday) – Jake Milstead
  • Mod ET (Sunday) – Stephen Cross Jr

Thank you to all the racers and fans that came out and supported this event!

