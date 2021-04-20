Congratulations to all of our winners this weekend at the Billet Atomizer Racing Injectors Door Wars presented by ATI Performance Products!

Northeast Outlaw Pro Mod Association – Freddy Scriba (won on a holeshot with perfect light!)

– Jorge Fretts Small Block Chaos – Ricky Fox

Ricky Fox Maryland Performance Center Real Street – Jack Williamson

Jack Williamson Rays Siding and Roofing No Clock Street presented by Tempest Racing – Steve Willingham

Steve Willingham Top ET (Saturday) – John Dustin

John Dustin Top ET (Sunday) – Jeff Groat

Jeff Groat Mod ET (Saturday) – Jake Milstead

Jake Milstead Mod ET (Sunday) – Stephen Cross Jr

Thank you to all the racers and fans that came out and supported this event!

