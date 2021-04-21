LA PLATA, MD—Tony Covington, State’s Attorney for Charles County, announced that on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, Daniel Jonathan Felts, 38, entered a guilty plea to Second Degree Rape, Possession of Child Pornography, and two counts of Solicitation to Commit Murder.

On September 4, 2019, the juvenile victim and her mother contacted officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) to report multiple sexual assaults that occurred on Blair Road in Indian Head. The victim reported that between 2016-2019, Felts touched her underneath her clothing and forced her to have sex with him on various occasions. The victim also reported that Felts purchased a sex toy for her use.

Felts was apprehended on October 4, 2019 and was held at the Charles County Detention Center.

During the course of the investigation, officers confiscated Felts’ cell phone and found pornographic images of children on his device.

In August 2020, detectives from the CCSO learned that an inmate was trying to solicit someone to murder two people. An investigation by the CCSO and Special Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) revealed that Felts reached out and offered to pay someone to kill the juvenile victim and her mother before his trial date. Thankfully, the victim and her mother were unharmed.

A sentencing date has been set for July 23, 2021. Felts faces two life sentences.

C-08-CR-20-000293

Pled guilty to Count One – Second Degree Rape

C-08-CR-20-000351

Pled guilty to Count One – Possession of Child Pornography

C-08-CR-20-463

Pled guilty to Count One – Solicitation to Commit Murder

Pled guilty to Count Two – Solicitation to Commit Murder

Read More: Virginia Man in Jail for Sexual Abuse of a Minor Indicted on Solicitation to Commit Murder

Like this: Like Loading...