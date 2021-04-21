The popularity of CBD has increased dramatically across the US over the past several years, with everything from sodas to bath salts now being offered in a CBD-infused format.

This includes CBD for dogs, which is a fast-growing sector within the pet industry. Owners have found that CBD can help dogs to deal with common conditions like joint inflammation, skin irritations, and separation anxiety when spending time alone.

Unfortunately, the growth of pet CBD has coincided with a rise in low-quality and fake cannabis products, as bad actors seek to take advantage of the increased demand. With many owners new to the world of CBD, it can be confusing and difficult to separate genuine products from the scams.

To help, here are a few tips for dog owners to keep in mind when shopping, as well as some reputable places to buy CBD for dogs in the Maryland area.

Shop from reputable brands and suppliers

Not every pet CBD product is made equal. Some manufacturers – often known as “seed to shelf” companies – have decades of experience in the cannabis industry. These brands may have their own hemp farms or long-standing relationships with hemp farmers. They often work with homegrown strains of hemp, specifically bred to benefit dogs.

Other, less reputable brands may only handle the end-processes of CBD manufacturing, such as packaging and marketing. These companies rarely consist of more than a warehouse and website, buying pre-extracted CBD in powdered form, infusing into oils, and shipping it out to customers.

One way to bypass these sub-par companies is to stick to trusted brands and retailers. By doing some research online or heading to a reliable pet store (see below), owners can feel confident that CBD products have been produced with dogs’ best interests at heart. Try to avoid impulse buying and don’t shop for CBD on Amazon, which doesn’t officially allow the sale of CBD on its marketplace.

Look for the right type of CBD

Most CBD products made for humans are not appropriate for dogs. This is because human CBD is often made from marijuana rather than hemp, which is a psychoactive form of the cannabis plant. Marijuana plants generally contain higher amounts of THC, the compound associated with a “high.”

Making pet CBD from hemp plants ensures that all products are legal on both a federal and state level, and that they don’t contain more than 0.3% THC, which is considered a safe level for all dogs to consume.

Cannabis extractions also fall into three different categories: Full Spectrum, Broad Spectrum, and Isolate. Full Spectrum products are made with a complete extraction of the hemp flower, while Broad Spectrum products use a partial extraction. In Isolate products, extracts are processed to remove everything apart from pure CBD.

Dogs can benefit from any type of extract, but full-spectrum extracts are generally considered the most effective. This is because full-spectrum extractions supply dogs with a range of cannabis compounds, all of which work safely together to reduce inflammation.

Think about whether your pet will benefit from CBD

Like other types of cannabis products, CBD is primarily an anti-inflammatory. This means it’s unlikely to be of benefit to happy dogs showing no signs of an inflammatory condition.

Likewise, CBD is able to soothe symptoms of inflammatory canine conditions like anxiety and seizures, but it’s not considered a cure for such disorders, so won’t make them go away permanently. It’s important for owners to consult with their vet about any new issue occurring with their dog.

Where can I buy real CBD for dogs in Southern Maryland?

Here are a few reputable suppliers and manufacturer of CBD for dogs across the Maryland area:

The Dog Chef Pet Store

Located in Mount Vernon, Baltimore the Dog Chef is known for their homemade CBD Brownies, a dog-friendly treat that’s made to reduce anxiety, pain, and inflammation. The treats are made with organic CBD oil and come with four brownies to an order.

Find them at

863 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD 21201

2488844769

BioRemedies MD

This Baltimore-based CBD manufacturer began producing pet products in 2017 and offers CBD in both treat and oil formats.

Find them at

University of Maryland Biopark, 801 W. Baltimore Street, Baltimore, MD 21201

support@bioremmd.com

Howl in Hampden

Howl is a Baltimore pet store that takes an ethical approach when it comes to sourcing their foods and products.

Find them at

3531 Chestnut Ave, Baltimore, MD 21211

+1 410-235-2469

Starlite Pets

Starlite Pets is a small, pet-focused CBD company operating out of Jacksonville, that makes 100% hemp-derived organic, full-spectrum CBD.

Find them at

14320 Jarrettsville Pike #161, Jacksonville, MD 21131

+1 954-417-7168

Wag N’ Wash Natural Pet Food & Grooming

Based in California MD, Wag N’ Wash is a natural pet food store with a large inventory that stocks only tested and regulated pet CBD products.

Find them at

22598 MacArthur Blvd, California, MD 20619

+1 301-917-9274

