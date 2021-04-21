FAIRFAX, APRIL 19, 2021 — National Volunteer Week is April 18-24, and the National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region recognizes its volunteers who continue to work tirelessly to help people in need during COVID-19.

In our region, more than 5,000 people volunteer with the Red Cross by responding to home fires and other disasters, supporting blood collections, providing emergency assistance to military families, and much more. These individuals are among the more than 300,000 volunteers who comprise more than 90% of the national Red Cross workforce.

“We are grateful for the dedication of our volunteers, whose support make a compassionate difference for our neighbors in need,” said Linda Voss, Chief Executive Officer, National Capital & Greater Chesapeake Region. “Their support during disasters and other emergencies has been more critical than ever, as families cope with increased anxiety and financial strains brought on by the pandemic.”

Our unique region delivers our lifesaving mission across all lines of service. We support the largest military and veteran support footprint in the country, we have an average of two-three home fires per day, and we collect blood products for many major hospitals.

HOW YOU CAN HELP Become a Red Cross volunteer to help ensure families don’t face emergencies alone. Visit redcross.org/VolunteerToday to learn more, including about our most-needed volunteer positions:

Blood donor ambassadors and transportation specialists: Blood donations are essential to the health of our communities, and blood donor ambassadors are a vital part of this work by welcoming visitors and taking their temperatures before entering Red Cross facilities and blood drives. Visitors could include potential blood donors, people seeking help, training course participants, and Red Cross employees and volunteers. We also have a high-priority need for transportation specialists to help deliver blood from our facilities to local hospitals.

Disaster Action Team: Most of the U.S. disasters that the Red Cross responds to every eight minutes are local home fires, which can destroy nearly everything a family owns in a matter of minutes. Partnering with local fire departments, Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers connect with families by video or phone call to provide emotional support, emergency financial assistance and information to help families begin to recover.

Volunteer from home (virtual positions): Help from the comfort of your own home through a wide range of virtual opportunities, including military casework, virtual disaster response, administrative roles, leadership and management roles, recruitment/talent acquisition work, and much more.

You can also make a lifesaving difference by making a financial donation at redcross.org and, if you’re healthy and feeling well, making an appointment to donate blood at RedCrossBlood.org. Those who come to give by April 30 will automatically be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of

choice. Additional details are available at rcblood.org/Gift.

