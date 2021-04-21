Annapolis, Md. (April 20, 2021) – Leadership Maryland announced that Nancy Easterling, Executive Director at Historic Sotterley, Inc., has been chosen to participate in the professional development program dedicated to building a better Maryland by harnessing the strength of its local business and community leaders.

Easterling is one of 50 individuals chosen for Leadership Maryland’s 28th class – the Class of 2021, who will complete the eight-month hands-on learning program focused on the state’s most vital social, economic and environmental issues. The class was originally selected as the Class of 2020 but was postponed one year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To ensure the safety of all participants, this year’s program will include a hybrid of virtual programming and in-person sessions, if and when possible.

The program will run from April to December and include five, two-day sessions focused on Maryland’s five main geographic regions and the most vital issues impacting economic development, education, health, and human services, criminal justice, the environment, and multi-culturalism/diversity across the state. More than 100 experts representing business, government, education, and the non-profit community will serve as panelists and guest speakers.

Leadership Maryland is open to senior-level executives with significant achievements in either their careers and/or their communities. Ideal Leadership Maryland members have a desire to learn more about Maryland’s most critical issues and a personal commitment to be a force for positive change in their organizations, their communities, and their state. For more information about Leadership Maryland, please visit www.LeadershipMD.org, call 410-841-2101, or email Info@LeadershipMD.org .

