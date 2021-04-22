Lily is a sweet, 3-year-old, 29-pound beagle girl in need of a foster or forever home. The shelter staff has described Lily as a very people-friendly girl. She loves belly rubs and treats.

Lily gets along well with other dogs and, given her age, is probably a playful, curious little beagle-hound mix who is well versed in beagle antics. Lily would like a fenced yard and a canine companion for exploring adventures and fun in the sun beagle zoomies.

Finishing up her vetting, Lily is now ready for her foster or forever home!

She has been spayed, vaccinated, microchipped, and is on a monthly Heartguard.

If you would like Lily to join your pack email us at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

Following this link, http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx will lead you to lots of beagles in search of their forever homes.

