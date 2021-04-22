Annapolis – House Minority Leader Jason Buckel and House Minority Whip Chris Adams today announced new appointments to vacant leadership positions within the House Republican Caucus.



“Each of these Delegates is an excellent leader and I am pleased to have them on our team”, said House Minority Leader Jason Buckel. “These are dedicated individuals who are committed to public service.”



Delegate Haven Shoemaker has been appointed to the position of Chief Deputy Minority Whip, filling the vacancy created upon Delegate Buckel’s election as Minority Leader. Delegate Shoemaker previously served as the Minority Parliamentarian for the Caucus.



“I truly appreciate the confidence our new leadership team has placed in me by giving me this promotion”, said Delegate Shoemaker. “I will do everything possible to demonstrate that they made the right choice”.



Delegate Michael Malone has been appointed to serve as the new Minority Parliamentarian.



“I look forward to serving my colleagues in this new capacity”, said Delegate Malone. “Republicans are outnumbered more than 2-1 in the House of Delegates, and it is critical that our rules are followed and the rights of the Minority Party are protected.”



Delegate Seth Howard has been appointed to serve as a Deputy Minority Whip for the Caucus, filling the vacancy created upon Delegate Adams’ election as Minority Whip.



“I am excited to have been chosen for this important leadership position”, said Delegate Howard. “I am looking forward to continuing to work on behalf of the Caucus and the citizens of Maryland.”



“Each of these individuals brings their own unique set of talents to these new roles”, said House Minority Whip Chris Adams. “They are all dedicated to making Maryland an even better place to live, work, and run a business.”



