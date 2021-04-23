La Plata, MD- The Charles County Department of Public Works, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, and the Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism encourages residents to make a difference in Charles County by organizing or participating in a community cleanup on Saturday, May 22 from 8 a.m. to noon. Clean-up events may be scheduled on other days.

Gather your friends, families, co-workers, and neighbors together to clean, repair, and improve public spaces that have been neglected, vandalized, or misused. The Department of Public Works will supply trash bags, litter grabbers, gloves, safety vests, and trash disposal to eligible cleanups. Eligible cleanups include public spaces, such as parks, shorelines, schoolyards, sidewalks, and playgrounds.

Visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Cleanup to request supplies. Applications for supplies should be submitted by May 14, for best consideration. Supplies are limited. This is an opportunity for students and scouts to earn community service hours.

We encourage site leaders to submit before and after photos to PressRoom@CharlesCountyMD.gov so we can highlight your team’s efforts on our social media pages.

For more information about community cleanups, call the Environmental Resources Division at 301-932-3599 or visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/Cleanup. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

