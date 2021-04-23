PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 22, 2021 – If April showers bring flooding issues, the Department of Planning & Zoning encourages residents to report it using the MyCoast Maryland app to show how floodwaters are impacting communities throughout Calvert County.

“Flooding is the most prevalent natural hazard in Maryland and we are experiencing more of it each year in Calvert County,” said Planning & Zoning Director Mary Beth Cook. “MyCoast is a tool that makes it easy for residents to submit photos and data that will provide us with greater awareness of when, where, and why flooding is occurring. With that information, we can better plan and take action to protect people, property, and our county’s natural resources from flood hazards.”

MyCoast is a portal managed by the Maryland Department of Natural Resources to collect and analyze pictures and data related to flooding caused by precipitation or coastal events. The tool allows any community member to document flooding or storm damage they see anywhere in the state.

Users take photos of the flooding and upload through either the mobile app or website at www.MyCoast.org/Md to report nuisance tidal flooding, precipitation-caused flooding, and coastal storm damage. The app uses data from the photo to determine the location, date, and time when the photo was taken; the tool then pulls the corresponding tidal and weather information. Information collected through the mobile app or website is used to visualize the impacts of flood events so that steps can be taken to reduce flood risks.

MyCoast is available in the Apple app store and Google Play.

When making flood reports, citizens are reminded to always follow safety precautions: do not walk, swim or drive through floodwaters and stay off bridges over fast-moving water, which can wash bridges away without warning.

Current floodplain management efforts in Calvert County include flood mitigation planning and participation in the Federal Emergency Management Community Rating System program, which allows county residents who own property with structures within the 100-year floodplain to receive a discount on flood insurance premiums when renewing their policies. For more information about floodplain management in Calvert County, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/554/Floodplain-Management.

Like this: Like Loading...