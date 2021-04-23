The United States of America is somewhere that 328 million people call home and plays host to millions more people from around the world each year. The land of opportunity, you can expect to find everything you have ever dreamed of and more, within the four corners of our wonderful country.

With an average of one million people emigrating to the country each year , and with the desire that the country exudes for many, it is easy to see why so many people enquire on how to become a permanent resident of the United States.

Becoming a permanent resident requires a lot of hard work and paperwork, so you need to research your options before you start the process.

If you are one of the people who have expressed interest into moving to the United States in the future, and are in the process of applying for permanent residency , then read on for how to do just that.

First Steps

When you have made the decision to move to the country, there are specific criteria that have to be met. As there are various Green Card options and visas available, there is different criteria for each one.

Running through these often-specific criteria for yourself and anyone else who may be joining you on this journey, is of the utmost importance when getting this process started and should be done as soon as possible. Identifying which Green Card you are eligible for, and getting your supporting documents to hand, will speed up the process.

Examples of Green Card criteria include such things as having exceptional abilities in certain sectors, being a skilled professional in a sought-after position, or are an immediate family member of an existing American citizen.

The subsequent forms that you will need to submit for the residency applications can take quite some time to be processed, none more so than the present when we are still making our way through the Coronavirus pandemic and experiencing delays to the authorization process .

Concerning these forms, this leads us to our next point.

Applying and Obtaining Residency Documents

With your initial documents ready, you can start to undertake the process of applying for longer-term residency documents.

Applying for permanent residency and a green card is made possible by submitting an I-485 form and can be done with the assistance and guidance of an immigration law firm like Farmer Law PC.

Firms like this will submit the completed form and supporting documents to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). They will consider your application and make an appointment or interview with you in the near future. It is worth noting the ongoing updates regarding delays to the process due to the impacts of the pandemic.

On the other hand, once you have received your Green Card, it is valid for the next ten years. Once you have received your Green Card it is official; you are a permanent resident of the United States.

