ANNAPOLIS, MD—The State of Maryland is expanding opportunities to get vaccinated without an appointment at certain mass vaccination sites.
Walk-up vaccinations are currently open to all eligible Marylanders at these locations:
M&T Bank Stadium (Pfizer)
1101 Russell St.
Baltimore, MD 21230
Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.*
Baltimore Convention Center Field Hospital (Pfizer)
1 W Pratt St.
Baltimore, MD 21201
Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
NOTE: Baltimore City residents only
Greenbelt Metro Station (Pfizer)
5717 Greenbelt Metro Dr.
Greenbelt, MD 20740
Monday-Tuesday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday-Thursday, 2 p.m.-6 p.m.
Friday-Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Moderna)
550 Taylor Ave.
Annapolis, MD 21401
Wednesday-Sunday, 9 a.m.-11 a.m.*
Wicomico Civic Center (Pfizer)
500 Glen Ave.
Salisbury, MD 21804
Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Hagerstown Premium Outlets (Pfizer)
900 Premium Outlets Blvd.
Hagerstown, MD 21740
Monday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Note that walk-up times and vaccination capacity may vary, and individuals should be prepared to wait, depending on demand. Individuals in need of a second dose only may utilize walk-up lines. Only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for 16- and 17-year-olds. Additional walk-up opportunities will be announced in the coming weeks.
The fastest way to get through a mass vaccination site and be guaranteed a vaccine is by pre-registering at covidvax.maryland.gov or by calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX.
On Wednesday, Governor Hogan announced a series of “No Arm Left Behind” initiatives to get vaccines to every Marylander who wants one.
*Note that walk-ups will not be offered at these sites on the days of large sporting events.