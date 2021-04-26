PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 26, 2021 – Calvert County residents who have not had the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to preregister with the Calvert County Health Department to schedule a vaccine appointment. Citizens can preregister using the online portal at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Vaccine or by calling the Calvert County COVID-19 vaccine information call center at 410-535-0218.

Effective Monday, April 26, the call center will operate Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The information call center is available to provide assistance or answer general questions about the vaccine.

“We greatly appreciate citizens’ patience during the vaccine rollout,” said Calvert County Administrator Mark Willis. “We have all had to face many unknowns and frustrating situations, but our number one priority is to provide any assistance in our power to help citizens get vaccinated. Our call center staff has gone above and beyond to answer questions and assist our community in a united effort to end this global health crisis.”

Residents who have already preregistered do not need to preregister again. When doses become available, an invitation to schedule an appointment will be emailed. Those who have preregistered are encouraged to watch their spam or junk mail folders for the appointment invitation. Those who have preregistered but have been vaccinated elsewhere are asked to call 410-535-0218 to remove their names from the list.

In order to help increase residents’ access to the vaccine, the health department may also provide names from the Calvert County preregistry to the state mass vaccination site at Regency Furniture Stadium in Waldorf. Residents are not required to accept an appointment at the state site if they do not wish to or are unable to travel to the site. Those on the Calvert County preregistry will remain registered until their vaccination is confirmed or until the resident voluntarily removes their name from the list.

In addition to the local health department, vaccination appointments are available at some local pharmacies and other providers. Appointments at these sites are not coordinated with the Calvert County Government preregistry; residents must register for these clinics separately with the clinic provider. Citizens may visit coronavirus.maryland.gov/pages/vaccine to locate additional vaccine clinics.

For health questions regarding COVID-19 or vaccinations, residents should call their primary care providers.

Calvert County Government continues to take precautionary measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 and limit the number of people infected. Residents, employees and media are encouraged to monitor Calvert County’s virtual resource center for updates and information resources: www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/Coronavirus.

Like this: Like Loading...