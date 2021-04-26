ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan announced on Saturday that Maryland’s COVID-19 metrics are among the best in the country as the state continues to carry out one of the nation’s most aggressive vaccination campaigns.

Biggest Drop In New Cases In The Country. Maryland saw a 43% drop in new COVID-19 cases over the last week—the biggest drop in the country.

Lowest Transmission Rate In The Country. According to the Centre for Mathematical Modeling of Infectious Diseases, Maryland has the lowest transmission rate in the country, and is the only state in the confirmed ‘decreasing’ category for the rate of spread (0.86).

Daily Positivity Rate Drops Under 3%, 7-Day Positivity Rate Drops Under 5%. Today, for the first time since March 13, the state is reporting a daily positivity rate under 3% (2.98%), and for the first time since March 27, the state is reporting a 7-day positivity rate under 5% (4.87%). The state’s 7-day positivity rate has declined by 48.5% from its 2021 peak.

Hospitalizations Fall For Four Straight Days. COVID-19 hospitalizations in Maryland have declined for four straight days and are down 40% from their 2021 peak.

Maryland Nears 4.3 Million Vaccinations. Maryland providers have now administered 4,279,177 COVID-19 vaccines, and 57.4% of adults have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Official data is available at coronavirus.maryland.gov.

