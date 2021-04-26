ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s lacrosse team (7-4, 2-3 C2C) hosted the Southern Virginia Knights (6-8, 0-4 C2C) on Saturday (Apr. 24) afternoon in the First Round of the Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Tournament. The fourth-seeded Seahawks cruised past the fifth-seeded Knights by a final score of 14-6.

St. Mary’s College – 14, Southern Virginia University – 6

How It Happened

The Seahawks jumped on the Knights early with a three-goal run to take an early 3-0 lead. Lily Davison , Kelly Emge , and MC Mortimer found the back of the net during the run. The Knights tallied their first goal of the game at the 23:44 mark, but the Seahawks responded with back-to-back goals from Nancy Slaughter and Jayne Barkman to extend their advantage to 5-1.

Both squads exchanged scores in the next few minutes until the Seahawks held a slim 7-4 lead. Goals from Lucy Gussio and Davison to end the half gave St. Mary's College a comfortable 9-4 lead at halftime.

The second half of play was a defensive battle as only seven total goals were scored. St. Mary's College grabbed their largest lead of the game with three straight goals to open the half. Erin Carmody, Gussio, and Barkman beat the opposing goalkeeper during the run to give the Seahawks the 12-4 advantage. The Knights cut the Seahawk lead in half with a two-goal run, but the Seahawks finished the game strong with back-to-back goals from Bella Dunigan and Gussio to secure the victory.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Gussio led the Seahawks on the offensive end with three goals and two assists. Carmody followed with three points, respectively.

Defensively, Camila Ranta recorded a team-high four caused turnovers, while Rachael Freeman paced the Seahawks with a team-leading four ground balls. Stephanie Heffron , Barkman, and Dunigan led the team with three draw controls each. In addition, Heffron collected three ground balls and surpassed the 100 career ground ball mark with 101. In goal, Aimee Uibel gathered 11 saves and now has 204 career saves.

Chloe Mitchell led the Knights with one goal and three assists.

Up Next for the Seahawks

Apr 28 at Salisbury | TBD | C2C Tournament Semifinal | Sea Gull Stadium

