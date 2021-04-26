Triumph/ Mid Atlantic Development received permits to proceed with the build-out of its second property within the Town of Indian Head. The group’s first project was the Velocity Center which is conveniently located directly across Route 210. This second project, which is the site of the previously shuttered SuperFresh and CVS Pharmacy, was acquired in January 2021 with initial demolition and clean-up completed in February. Now permitted, the completion of this renovation will remove a significant blight from the landscape of Indian Head and welcome new businesses to Indian Head.

“We see a bright future for Indian Head and we are excited to further our investment in the community,” said James Fangmeyer of Triumph Development. James continued, “our first investment, the Velocity Center has been a welcomed improvement to the Town of Indian Head and we are excited to do the same thing across the street.”

Announced on January 27, 2021, the United States Bomb Technician Association (USBTA) will be the first tenant of the project. USBTA will be establishing an emerging technology research, development, and training facility. “We anticipate at least 2 more businesses will locate at this project as the renovation will provide attractive space for businesses to locate within the town of Indian Head,” said Charles McPherson of Mid Atlantic Development.

According to Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division, the new development will bring the potential for partnership between private industry, the Navy and the community.

Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq., President of the Charles County Board of Commissioners, said, “We are pleased about this project and the space for business opportunities it will create in the Town of Indian Head. This project is the culmination of a collaborative public/private effort that has been underway since 2016, resulting in the successful development of the Velocity Center, which has delivered on its promise to serve as a catalyst for revitalization. We are working hard to promote and facilitate economic development and revitalization on the western side of Charles County, and this is another positive step forward in that effort.”

“The USTBA Bomb Technician training facility is a welcoming addition to the economic growth and drive not only for the Town of Indian Head but for Charles County overall,” said Charles County Commissioner Thomasina Coates. She added, “USTBA Bomb Technician training facility will be able to provide a supportive workforce development for our residents. I am looking forward to the establishment of this training facility that provides technology research and development. It is my honor to have this venture in our County and especially in District 2.”

“We have great community partners in Triumph/ Mid-Atlantic Development here in town,” said Indian Head Mayor Brandon Paulin. He continued “The synergy that USBTA and other businesses that locate at this site will bring is extraordinary. It fits perfectly with the town council’s vision to revitalize Indian Head and we know there will be plenty more to come. Indian Head truly is revitalizing rapidly and I can’t wait to see what awaits the town’s future!”

The building is approximately 29,000 square feet and will be renovated into 3 separate tenant spaces. Acquisition and demolition started Jan 11, 2021 and it is expected that the renovations will be complete by early fall 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...