Check your tickets if you played Bonus Match 5 in Solomons this past weekend. The Maryland Lottery is looking for the player holding a $50,000 top-prize winning ticket bought at Southern Liquors Store on H G Trueman Road in Calvert County.

The lucky ticket matches the five numbers of 7, 22, 25, 26 and 30; the Bonus Ball was 3.

Lottery officials encourage the winner to sign the back of the ticket immediately and put it in a safe location. Winners typically get 182 days from the date of the drawing to claim prizes. However, the Lottery has temporarily extended claiming deadlines due to Maryland’s COVID-19 state of emergency.

The big winner can claim the prize by mail, in person by appointment or by dropping off the claim form and winning ticket at Maryland Lottery headquarters, 1800 Washington Blvd., Baltimore. Winners of smaller prizes can claim them by mail, at Lottery retailers, at casinos or by appointment at Lottery headquarters. Get details on how to claim by mail here , how to schedule an appointment here , via the dropbox here (see last paragraph) and at Lottery retailers and casinos here.

This is our 17th winning Bonus Match 5 ticket of 2021.

The lucky retailer, Southern Liquor Store located at 13318 H G Trueman Road in Solomons also has reason to celebrate! The Lottery will give the store a bonus of $500 for selling a top-prize ticket in the game.

Bonus Match 5 drawings take place seven days a week. Players select five numbers ranging from one to 39. The Bonus Ball drawn from the remaining 34 numbers provides extra chances to win. Your ticket is a winner if you match five, four or three of the original five winning numbers selected in the drawing. If you match the Bonus Ball number, you only need to match four, three or two of your original numbers to win!

