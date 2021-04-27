Detroit (TCAS/ 167802) is a brown and black male Pitbull (Staffordshire Bull Terrier) mix. He is approximately 1 year, 6 months old, and weighs about 63 lbs.

He has not been neutered but will be FULLY VETTED upon adoption.

Detroit is such a happy, bouncy boy who loves to play tackle, fetch the ball and going for a run are just a few of his favorite things!

Detroit knows basic commands but as most pups his age he does have puppy energy and could always benefit from further obedience training.

This handsome guy would love to be a great addition to your family. Schedule an appointment by email (animalshelter@charlescountymd.gov) to meet him!

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Tri County Animal Shelter

6707 Animal Shelter Road

Hughesville, MD 20637

301-932-1713

Like this: Like Loading...