LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

The Commissioners recognized important milestones and initiatives by presenting Proclamations for Community College Month, National Law Day, National Travel and Tourism Week and National Afterschool Professionals Week.

The Commissioners also recognized the opening of the Senior Activity Centers by presenting a Virtual Ribbon Cutting celebrating the shared-use facility of the Leonardtown Library and the Garvey Senior Activity Center. Over the past several months, Library has been open and operating under COVID-19 safety precautions but the Garvey Senior Activity Center remained closed due to public health orders. The orders have been lifted and all senior activity centers, including the new Garvey Senior Activity Center, will open Friday, April 30, 2021.

The Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Land Use & Growth management for a Public Hearing on a proposed ordinance to amend the St, Mary’s County Comprehensive Zoning Ordinance to allow private piers in subdivisions platted before Dec. 31, 2021. The Public Hearing will take place Tuesday, May 18, 2021. A formal notice will be forthcoming.

The Department of Land Use & Growth Management also receied approval from the Commissioners to request key leaders from the community to participate in updating the St. Mary’s County Comprehensive Plan.

The Commissioners heard a request from the Department of Public Works & Transportation to establish “no parking” signage on Dayflower Place in Lexington Park. The Commissioners tabled a decision, requesting additional information to be brought forward at a future meeting.

The Commissioners will reconvene tonight at 6:30 p.m. for the FY2022 Budget Public Hearing. Public comment will be received on three proposed budget items: the Constant Yield Tax Rate, St. Mary’s County Fees and Charges, and the FY2022 Recommended Budget. The hearings will be broadcast live on SMCG Ch 95 and the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

The next regularly scheduled business meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at 9 a.m. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

