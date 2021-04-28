ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan was in St. Mary’s County today as he continues to visit vaccine clinics and infrastructure projects across the state.

St. Mary’s County Vaccination Clinic. Governor Hogan toured a drive-thru vaccination site run by the St. Mary’s County Health Department, which has the capacity to administer approximately 1,000 vaccines per day. The efforts made by the local health department to provide free transportation, mobile clinics, and dedicated clinics for students are part of Governor Hogan’s “No Arm Left Behind” initiative—an all-hands-on-deck effort to make sure that every Marylander who wants a vaccine can get access to one as quickly as possible.

New Nice/Middleton Bridge Project. Governor Hogan toured the construction site of the Governor Harry W. Nice Memorial/Senator Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge span on US 301 along the Potomac River. Upon its expected completion in 2023, the bridge will include all-electronic tolling and double its previous vehicle capacity. The project is?one of the state’s largest transportation initiatives and will improve mobility, safety, and economic opportunities for the region.

St. Mary’s Fort. Governor Hogan visited the site of the fort built in 1634 by the first wave of European settlers to land in Maryland. The discovery of the original St. Mary’s Fort, announced in late March, was the culmination of a search that dated back nearly 90 years. This was made possible by a grant from the Maryland Historical Trust, and is one of a number of archaeological projects supported by the state. That first wave of settlers in Maryland included 150 colonists, and they followed settlers in Jamestown, Plymouth, and Massachusetts Bay.

