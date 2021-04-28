PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 28, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation is now accepting team applications for the Women’s Spring Softball League. The application deadline is May 7. The league will begin play the week of May 17 and run through the end of June.

The registration fee per team is $400. The fee includes a regular round robin schedule, game balls, scorebooks, an end-of-season double-elimination tournament and team awards for the first and second place finishers. Games will be played at Hallowing Point Park, located at 4755 Hallowing Point Road and Dunkirk District Park, located at 10750 Southern Maryland Blvd.

For more information, contact the Office of Sports, Community and Well-being by email at sports@calvertcountymd.gov.

The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation strives to enhance the health, economy and well-being of the Calvert County community through sustainable practices, leisure opportunities and environmental stewardship. For more information about Parks & Recreation facilities and programs, visit online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/ParksandRecreation.

