SOLOMONS, MD, April 27, 2021— Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Solomons, Maryland announces their 2021 schedule of special events, markets, and festivals. For detailed information, visit www.annmariegarden.org or call 410-326-4640.

2021 Festivals, Markets & Events

Food Truck Fridays

Friday evenings starting May 7 through October 15 (except Sept 17), 5-7pm

Enjoy dinner and evening hours in the garden! Grab dinner from one of the food trucks, take a walk, tour a gallery show, and frolic in the Fairy Lolly. Guests are encouraged to bring chairs and picnic blankets. Some evenings will include additional activities and a cash bar. This is a “pay what you can” event with a suggested donation of $5/person (amount of suggested donation may vary). Well-behaved pets on a short leash are welcome; rain or shine event; no smoking or vaping; masks and social distancing required. Complete food truck schedule, visit www.annmariegarden.org

Enchanted Summer at the Garden

May 1 – September 6, 2021; daily program, included with admission donation

Enjoy a safe, outdoor, engaging experience where you will find a variety of low-touch, no-touch fun along the trails and paths of the sculpture garden. During the Enchanted Summer, daily visitors can explore the galleries; search for over 100 fairy houses; play in the Fairy Lolly Nature Play Space; build your own fairy house in the forest; search for gems and fossils at the Fairy Grove Mining sluice (additional fees apply); try the Wild Rumpus Run; enjoy unique photo opps along the trail; find the hidden Dragons Nest; search for the hidden tree pop paintings; and more! Grab your bug spray, pack a picnic blanket or chairs, and spend a fun, creative and active day at Annmarie. Well-behaved pets on a short leash are welcome; no smoking or vaping; masks and social distancing required. Details: www.annmariegarden.org

Annmarie After Hours

Friday, May 7, 5-7pm; reservations not required

Enjoy extended evening hours in the garden in celebration of “On Paper: printmaking, book arts & beyond,” featuring the work of more than 80 artists from Southern Maryland and across the nation. Both galleries in the Murray Arts Building will be open until 7:00pm, along with the 30-acre sculpture garden. Enjoy live music, tour the exhibits, take a walk, enjoy an evening of art and nature. Cash bar and food trucks – Calvert Crabs & Seafood and Those Grazy Girls. Admission is free for members; $5 suggested donation for non-members. Masks and social-distancing observed. Reservations not required. Details: www.annmariegarden.org

Mother’s Day Market

Saturday, May 8; 9am-2pm; admission to the market area is free

Just what moms love: A morning of browsing and shopping at Annmarie with a delightful selection of vendors offering all things handmade, homemade, and homegrown! From jewelry to apple butter, moms will enjoy all the booths – and you’ll find gifts for all the mothers in your life. Well-behaved pets on a short leash are welcome; rain or shine event; no smoking or vaping; masks and social distancing required. Details: www.annmariegarden.org

Green Life Festival & Market

Saturday, June 5, 2021; 9am-2pm; free community event

A fun and inspiring day of learning, playing, discovering and engaging with the people, products, and information you need to live a sustainable and healthy lifestyle. Learn how to reduce your ecological footprint and conduct your life in a way that is sustainable, naturally balanced, and respectful of our relationship with the Earth. Explore the links between a healthy you and a healthy world, including your mental and physical health, diet, home & yard, transportation, and resource and energy consumption. Talk with green product and service exhibitors and learn more about how we can create a healthy community. Learn how and where to buy local. Meet creative people working to make this a better world. There will be presentations and demonstrations throughout the day, including booths that will share the many ways that plants, air, water, soil and energy sustain our homes, our health, and our planet. Children will enjoy recycled art projects and activities. The Festival features healthy and/or organic dining options, along with homegrown entertainment. Rain or shine event; no smoking or vaping; masks and social distancing required. Event details: www.annmariegarden.org

Annmarie After Hours

Friday, June 11, 5-7pm; reservations not required

Enjoy extended evening hours in the garden in celebration of “SHINE: catching the light,” featuring the work of more than 70 artists from Southern Maryland and across the nation. Both galleries in the Murray Arts Building will be open until 7:00pm, along with the 30-acre sculpture garden. Enjoy live music, tour the exhibits, take a walk, enjoy an evening of art and nature. Cash bar and food trucks. Admission is free for members; $5 suggested donation for non-members. Masks and social-distancing observed. Reservations not required. Details: www.annmariegarden.org

Sea Glass & Beach Crafts Market

Saturday, July 3; 9am-2pm; admission to the market area is free

What a great way to start your July 4th weekend! Our wildly popular beach-themed market is back! Join us for a celebration of summer and all things sea glass and beachy! Browse more than 40 booths featuring an exceptional variety of handmade, homemade, and homegrown products! If you love sun and sand, this is the market for you! Well-behaved pets on a short leash are welcome; rain or shine event; no smoking or vaping; masks and social distancing required. Details: www.annmariegarden.org

Annmarie After Hours – Art Blooms Celebration

Friday, July 9, 5-7pm; reservations not required

Enjoy extended evening hours in the garden in celebration of the opening of “Art Blooms Floral Design Exhibit,” our three-day floral design exhibit. This special evening has a suggested donation of $10/person. Proceeds will help purchase native plants for the garden. Art Blooms is a three-day exhibit featuring the work of more than 35 floral designers from across the region. Each floral designer is assigned a work of art in the Main Gallery or the Kay Daugherty Gallery and asked to create an arrangement inspired by that work of art. The results are surprising, beautiful, and provocative – and not to be missed. 2021 will mark the 12th year for Art Blooms, an exhibit co-hosted by the Calvert Garden Club and Annmarie Garden. Both galleries in the Murray Arts Building will be open until 7:00pm, along with the 30-acre sculpture garden. Tour the floral design exhibit, enjoy live music, grab dinner and a drink, take a walk, enjoy an evening of art and nature. Suggested donation of $10/person; reservations are not required. Masks and social distancing required. Details: www.annmarigearden.org.

Insectival: celebrate & investigate insects!

Saturday, July 24; 9am-1pm; advance tickets required

A socially-distanced, family-group based nature experience! Activities will be spread out across our 30-acre park! Buzz on by as we celebrate and investigate insects through self-guided challenges, nature activities, bug hunts, and show & tell investigations! Find your way through various activities with fun photo opps and a take home activity kit. Masks required. Advance tickets required, visit www.annmaiegarden.org

Craft & Flea Market

Saturday, August 7; 9am-2pm; admission to the market area is free

Something new at Annmarie! Join us for a fun spin on our Market program, as we bring together a talented mix of arts and crafts people, fresh produce and home décor – along with collectibles and vintage items, upcycled, refurbished, salvaged and more. It’s a little bit of everything you love. Well-behaved pets on a short leash are welcome; rain or shine event; no smoking or vaping; masks and social distancing required. Details: www.annmariegarden.org

Artsfest ’21 Fine Arts Festival

Saturday & Sunday, September 18 & 19, 2021, 10am-5pm; tickets required

Set amidst the spectacular backdrop of the 30-acre sculpture garden, Artsfest is truly a unique arts experience! Explore the excitement of the Tent Circle and the Arts Building, then wander the shady Wooded Path to find artists and activities nestled in the beautiful woods at Annmarie. It’s an event like no other, waiting for you and your family in Solomons, Maryland. Enjoy more than 125 artist booths, 35 performers on four stages, activities for kids in the Discovery Tent, Studio School, and the Zany Zone, along with great food, wine & beer, and much more! Street performers, including bubble artists and musicians, will be found throughout the festival! It’s a fabulous weekend of visual and performing arts set amidst the beautiful Annmarie Sculpture Garden & Arts Center in Solomons, Maryland. Rain or shine event; no smoking or vaping; no pets; masks and social distancing required; advance tickets required. Details: www.annmariegarden.org

Monster Market

Saturday, October 2; 9am-2pm; admission to the market area is free

Do you relish all things weird, wild, and wonderful? DO you like quirky, funky, bizarre, and off-beat stuff? Do you love Fall and all things Halloween-related? If you answered “yes” to any of those questions, then this is the market for you! Let’s indulge our love of autumn and the utterly monstrous with this over-the-top Monster Market featuring lots of treats inspired by the season. Well-behaved pets on a short leash are welcome; rain or shine event; no smoking or vaping; masks and social distancing required. Details: www.annmariegarden.org

Annmarie After Hours

Friday, October 15, 2021

Enjoy extended evening hours in the garden in celebration of the opening of “Arts in the New Normal: works by the Han-Mee Artist Association of Greater Washington, DC,” showcasing more than 50 works of art by Korean-American artists living and working in the metro area. Both galleries in the Murray Arts Building will be open until 7:00pm, along with the 30-acre sculpture garden. Enjoy live music, tour the new exhibit, take a walk, and enjoy an evening of art and nature. Admission is free for members. Pay what you can for non-members, $5/person suggested donation. Reservations not needed. Food Trucks, cash bar, & live music. Masks and social distancing required. Details: www.annmariegarden.org

Halloween in the Garden

Saturday, October 23, 2021; 10am-4pm; advance tickets required

Join us for a socially-distanced, low-touch/no-touch day of Halloween fun and games! We have reconfigured our beloved Halloween event into a family group-based celebration of the fall season. Activities will be spread out across our 30-acre property, giving families plenty of room to social distance! Dress up, put on your masks, and come enjoy an awesome day of socially-distanced trick-or-treating, low-touch/no-touch games, great photo opps, music, and yummy food and drinks! Timed-entry tickets required, visit annmariegarden.org; $5/person; age 2 & under free; members free; reduced cost tickets for SNAP card holder. Rain or shine event, no pets, no smoking, masks & social distancing observed. Details: www.annmarigearden.org

Annmarie Garden in Lights – outdoor holiday light show!

Friday, November 26, 2021 – January 1, 2022, 5-9pm nightly; closed some evenings; tickets required

The grounds of Annmarie Sculpture Garden are transformed into an outdoor twinkling wonderland! Annmarie Garden in Lights will transport you and your family to an enchanted world where they will discover glowing “light sculptures” and wondrous light installations. Discover wild animals, wintery wonderlands, musical holiday scenes, deep sea treasures, magical creatures, glowing trees, and so much more! Masks and social distancing required. Timed-entry tickets required, visit www.annmariegarden.org.

