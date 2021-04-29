Dixie is a red and white beagle girl about 4-years-old and weighing 25-pounds.Shy and nervous at first, Dixie is coming out of her shell a little more each day and is a real sweetheart once she gets to know you.

Dixie enjoys playing with her foster brothers, so a forever home with a canine companion and a fenced yard would be great. Dixie is a vocal girl and will sing the song of the beagle when she is happy or nervous. She is just a singing girl by nature!

Dixie’s vetting is complete and she is ISO her forever home.Belly rubs or tasty treats, Dixie mostly wants a forever home where she will feel loved and secure. With time and patience, you’re sure to have a Best Friend forever.





You can read more about Dixie by clicking this link and visiting her web page http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vIndividualCurrentDog.aspx?dogid=69909



Message us at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org if you are interested in adopting Dixie or another beagle.

