To reduce and eliminate abandoned shopping carts throughout the Town of La Plata, the Town adopted a Shopping Cart Ordinance that became effective on March 9, 2021.

The Code is applicable to businesses in Town that provide shopping carts for customer use. The Town identified affected businesses and Town staff have distributed information and reviewed the materials with each business.

More information may be found online at https://townoflaplata.org/…/2021AbandonedCartPreventio.pdf.

Please contact Jeanine Harrington, Director of Planning if you have any questions by email at jharrington@townoflaplata.org or by phone at 301-363-0742.

