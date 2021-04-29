PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – April 28, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Parks & Recreation, Natural Resources Division, announces the Solomons Boat Ramp and Fishing Pier parking lot has reopened after the completion of the milling, repaving, and striping project. There may be minor disruptions for timber replacements in the future.

This project was funded by a state of Maryland Waterway Improvement Fund grant and Calvert County Recreation Excise Taxes.

Solomons Boat Ramp and Fishing Pier is located at 14195 Solomons Island Road South in Solomons. For facility hours, visit https://www.calvertcountymd.gov/1284/Solomons-Boat-Ramp.

Like this: Like Loading...