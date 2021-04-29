LEONARDTOWN, MD – Saturday, May 1, marks St. Mary’s County Farmers Markets opening for the 2021 season. Customers will find a variety of locally grown and locally made products from eggs, meats, and cheeses to soap, cider, and apple pie.

North St. Mary’s County Farmers Market

  • Open for the season
  • Currently located at the Charlotte Hall Library
  • 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday thru Saturday (starting May 1)

Home Grown Farm Market

California Farmers Market

All markets will be operated in the traditional walk-up fashion. For the 2021 season, county Farmers Markets will adhere to all current health orders regarding face coverings and physical distancing guidance. For the safety of the public and vendors, masks will be required for market transactions.

For questions, please contact Lisa Ledman lisa.ledman@stmarysmd.com or call 240-309-4022.

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply