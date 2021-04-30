LA PLATA, MD. (April 26, 2021) –– University of Maryland Charles Regional Medical Group – Diabetes and Endocrinology recently welcomed a new doctor to its growing team in Southern Maryland.

Sevil Aliyeva, M.D., brings over 15 years of experience as a board-certified physician in internal medicine as well as endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism. She specializes in the treatment of diabetes and metabolism, calcium disorders, thyroid conditions, pituitary and adrenal disorders, metabolic bone disease, and hypogonadism.

Dr. Aliyeva is joining diabetes and endocrinology specialists William J. Levy, M.D., and Michael Sharon, M.D., as well as Clinical Dietician Jamilah Bugayong, RDN, LDN, at the Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic in Waldorf at 12070 Old Line Center, Suite 102. The growing team of specialists provide diagnosis, treatment, and long-term care for people living with Type 1 and 2 diabetes, endocrine disorders, and metabolic disorders.

The arrival of Dr. Aliyeva means the UM Charles Regional’s diabetes and endocrinology team is better equipped than ever before to support community members with diabetic and endocrine disorder concerns. For Southern Maryland residents, the added convenience of another local specialist offers the tools and resources needed for continued support.

“Dr. Aliyeva is a very skilled doctor and her expertise will help our community,” says Dr. Joseph Moser, Chief Medical Officer at UM Charles Regional. “We know she’ll bring a positive impact for our patients.”

After earning her Doctor of Medicine degree in 2005, Dr. Aliyeva later volunteered at the National Institutes of Health and then served as a resident physician at Capital Health Regional Medical Center in Trenton, New Jersey. Dr. Aliyeva performed her endocrinology and diabetes fellowship training at Medstar Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore. She has also been published in her field of expertise and has presented at numerous conferences.

“I’m happy to be here at UM Charles Regional and look forward to caring for members of the Southern Maryland community who are living with diabetes and other endocrine and metabolism disorders,” says Dr. Aliyeva.

UM Charles Regional Medical Group – Diabetes and Endocrinology is based in Waldorf and offers a full portfolio of services for diabetic individuals. Diabetes is the most common disorder of the endocrine system and local resources provide for a spectrum of services from medical interventions to lifestyle guidance. The expert providers are able to diagnose and treat both children and adults, guiding them toward long-term success. Specialized care is also available during pregnancy for those who experience gestational diabetes.

Diabetes is one of the most common chronic illnesses across the U.S., affecting over 34 million people. An even greater number of people qualify for prediabetes, nearly 1 in every 3 American adults. And according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), many are not aware of their condition.

