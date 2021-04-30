On Saturday, April 17th, 148 people joined the Calvert County Commission for Women (CCCW) and its six community partner organizations to celebrate the achievements and contributions of 11 outstanding Calvert County women at the 18th Annual Women of the World Celebration. Because the COVID-19 pandemic delay from Spring of last year, the 2020-2021 event was held virtually this year with the Calvert Library providing technical support.

Each year the Commission for Women awards 4 Outstanding Achievements Awards. Nominations are sought community-wide in four categories: Advocacy, Business, Service and Woman of Tomorrow.

This year the recipients were: for Advocacy – Lori Honey, Executive Director of Project Echo for her work with the homeless for many years; for Business – Stacy Hutchinson, Associate Director of Administration and Facilities at the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science, Chesapeake Biological Lab in Solomons for her work in helping to make a unique institution in Calvert County a leader in response to environmental concerns; for Service – Joyce Freeland for her many community contributions with various organizations that have demonstrated her commitment to serving others over the years; and Diamond Lewis, Woman of Tomorrow who graduated from Northern High School in 2020 after demonstrating outstanding leadership during her high school years and a bright future as she has moved on to college this year.

The CCCW also awarded a Special Award in Leadership to Terry Shannon, former County Administrator for her years of leadership to the County and her support for women and girls, and the Commission for Women during her years of service.

Six community partner organizations helped in the planning of WOW. Each recognized an outstanding volunteer who has provided leadership and many contributions to their organization. The WOW partner organizations and their 2020-2021 Women of the World Awardees are: Calvert County Historical Society – Christine Banks; Calvert County Minority Business Alliance: Christine Coates; Community Mediation Center of Calvert – Laverne Day; Concerned Black Women of Calvert County – Norma Onley; League of Women Voters of Calvert County – Sharron Bickel; and NAACP – Calvert County Branch – Gladys Jones.

In addition to the Award presentations, this year’s WOW included an Invocation delivered by Pastor Dottie Yunger of Solomons United Methodist Church, a Keynote Speech with Q&A delivered by Yun Jung Yang, Chair of the Maryland Commission for Women and an immigration lawyer, a Tribute to former State Senator Thomas ‘Mike’ Miller, and Special Recognition of former WOW partner organization, the Calvert Collaborative for Children and Youth, which dissolved during 2020.

The 2020-2021 Women of the World was chaired and coordinated by Joan Dowell Winship, Chair of the Commission for Women. Excellent technical support was provided by the Calvert Library and led by Robyn Truslow, Public Relations Coordinator.

Like this: Like Loading...