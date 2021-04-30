|Event:
|Wind Advisory
|Alert:
|…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM EDT SATURDAY… * WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE…Portions of The District of Columbia, central and southern Maryland and northern and northwest Virginia. * WHEN…From noon today to 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
|Instructions:
|Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
|Target Area:
|Calvert
Central and Southeast Montgomery
Charles
Prince Georges
St. Marys