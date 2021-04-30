Alert:

…WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 2 AM EDT SATURDAY… * WHAT…Northwest winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE…Portions of The District of Columbia, central and southern Maryland and northern and northwest Virginia. * WHEN…From noon today to 2 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.