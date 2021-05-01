From Principal Mike Shisler: Mrs. Grenier is our media generalist, so she teaches all of our students from kindergarten to 5th grade.

Casey makes sure that our BES media center is a physical and virtual resource for our kids, staff, and community. She conducts our weekly WBES programming with help from four different crews of 5th graders.

The weekly WBES broadcast, which usually airs on Monday, is a vital way to bring our school community together and to get each week started with both smiles and information, especially in this pandemic year. She is also the conduit for airing our WBES storytime, which includes some stories that are just plain fun, and some stories that have historical and social importance.

On an interesting side note, Mrs. Grenier is from a 3-generation family of Beach Babies — her parents attended Beach, she and her husband attended Beach, and her children now attend Beach.

