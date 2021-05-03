PATUXENT RIVER NAVAL AIR STATION, MD – Naval Air Station Patuxent River will reopen Gate 3 beginning Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Gate 3 will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and closed weekends and holidays.

Pax River had closed Gate 3 after it established Health Protection Condition Charlie and a large population of the workforce moved to telework. With fewer vehicles driving on board, the command closed Gate 3 and shifted Naval Security Force personnel to other duties around the installation.

“Pax River remains in HPCON Charlie and health protection remains our number one priority,” said Capt. John Brabazon, NAS Patuxent River commanding officer. “We remain committed to public health, and we appreciate our team’s patience as we continue to support our 53 mission partners during the pandemic.

