NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s lacrosse team (3-9, 1-5 C2C) traveled to Christopher Newport University to take on the #9 Captains (10-4, 3-1 C2C) on Saturday afternoon (May 1) in Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference action. The Seahawks fell to the Captains 21-13 in their regular-season finale.

How It Happened

The Seahawks recorded the first goal of the contest from defender Ethan Little at the 11:19 mark of the first quarter. The Captains responded a minute later with a score to even the game at one. Next, St. Mary’s College went on a three-goal run with three man-up goals recorded by Ben Claffee , Dominic Venanzi , and Jeremiah Clemmer . Christopher Newport finished the opening quarter strong with five unanswered goals to capture their first lead of the game, 6-4.

After the Captains scored the first goal of the fourth frame, the Seahawks netted back-to-back goals from Brown and Brock Daniel to cut the CNU lead to three. Next, the Captains captured the momentum again with three-straight goals for an 18-12 advantage. Brown tallied the final goal of the game for the Seahawks with 5:59 remaining. CNU put the game out of reach with a three-goal run to end the game.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Brown led the Seahawks with four goals and three assists for a team-high seven points. Hubbard followed with three points. Tommy Rinder led the Seahawk defense with a team-best two caused turnovers, while Mitch Boudreau gathered a team-high five ground balls.

Up Next for the Seahawks

May 5 at Salisbury | C2C Championship Semifinals

