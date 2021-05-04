LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, May 4, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

The Commissioners recognized important milestones and initiatives by presenting Proclamations for National Drug Court Month, Small Business Month, Older Americans Month, and National Transportation Week.

The Commissioners held two Public Hearings. The first hearing was a request from the County Attorney’s office for proposed updates to the Public Ethics Ordinance. The second Public Hearing was a request from the Finance Department to authorize an eight-million-dollar supplemental appropriation for FY2021 grant funds per Resolution 2016-06.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department, the Sheriff’s Office and St. Mary’s County Public Schools provided a brief on the collaborative results of the St. Mary’s County Equity Task Force.

The Commissioners announced their decision to approve a request from the Department of Economic Development to provide a tax incentive to encourage investment in the commercial areas of Lexington Park. Applications for the tax incentive will begin being accepted July 1, 2021.

The Commissioners approved a grant request application from the Sheriff’s Office for the FY2022 Heroin Coordinator Program, project MD2222, from the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth, and Victim Services, for $57,912.

The St. Mary’s County Health Department also requested and was approved to apply for the FY2022 Opioid Operational Command Center Grant for $93,767. Funds will be used for staff positions to educate and recruit providers for Medicated Assisted Treatment (MAT) certification, which will increase access for individuals with opioid SUD’s.

Robbie Gill, CEO, YMCA of the Chesapeake, and Kim Looby of Triangle 2 presented The St. Mary’s County YMCA Campaign Planning Study Report results. Information for the report was compiled between February and April 2021 from local leaders. Following the brief, the Commissioners approved a motion to move forward with the next steps in the Architecture and Engineering Process.

The Commissioners approved a request by the Department of Public Works & Transportation to install a GPS Base Station on the Circuit Courthouse Building to provide accurate mapping data and information.

The Commissioners directed the County Attorney to hire a real estate agent to list for sale the county-owned Mary McLeod Bethune Educational Center property, formerly an elementary school located in the Seventh District on Coltons Point Road in Bushwood.

The next regularly scheduled business meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 9 a.m. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

