Commissioner Gilbert “B.J.” Bowling, lll (District 1) is hosting a “Farmers Feeding Charles County” event on Saturday, May 22, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Mt. Hope Nanjemoy Elementary School (9275 Ironsides Road, Nanjemoy). A limited supply of seasonal products is available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Recipients must be Charles County residents.

During the family-friendly event, residents will have the opportunity to obtain a free COVID-19 vaccination (no appointments are required), visit the mobile library, and meet with staff from the Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism to learn about information about fun programs and summer camp activities. The food distribution is a drive-through distribution with recipe cards provided by the University of Maryland Extension to help residents prepare meals.

Visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov for additional “Farmers Feeding Charles County” events.

For more information or if you are interested in volunteering, providing donations, or becoming a sponsor for upcoming events, call 301-645- 0558 or email BowlingG@CharlesCountyMD.gov. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

