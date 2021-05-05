In April of last year, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan was praised for obtaining coronavirus tests when they were still difficult to find.

Hogan credited his wife, Yumi Hogan, for helping the state purchase 500,000 tests from her native South Korea. The effort, dubbed “Operation Enduring Friendship,” earned Hogan widespread national media coverage and was a late addition to his 2020 memoir, “Still Standing.”

But a year later, the impact of these tests remains unclear. Many of the tests were later revealed to be flawed and went unused, according to reporting by The Washington Post.

Here’s what we do know.

A timeline of Coronavirus Tests obtained by Gov. Larry Hogan

