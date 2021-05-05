A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, until 4 p.m. EST for Northwestern St. Mary’s County, Southwestern Calvert County, and Central Charles County.

At 3:17 p.m. EST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Port Tobacco

River, moving east at 45 mph.

Winds could be in excess of 60 mph. Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles.

Locations impacted include…

La Plata, Leonardtown, Sheridan Point, Greenwell State Park, Saint Leonard Creek, California, Golden Beach, Hollywood, Saint Leonard, Wicomico, Hughesville, Long Beach, Mechanicsville, Charlotte Hall, Clements, Chaptico, Sandgates, Sotterley, Bel Alton, and Faulkner.

Like this: Like Loading...