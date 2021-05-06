Johnny Martin, a navy veteran and his wife Tracey were in a tough spot. Johnny needs continuous medical care and his wife was unable to get him out of the house, without help from family and friends.

Through our Veteran Critical Home Repair Program and with the assistance of the local chapter of THE DAV Chapter26, Mr. Martin received a wheelchair lift. This is the first time PHFH has installed one of these. Patuxent Habitat for Humanity decided it was less expensive than a ramp due to the high cost of lumber now. We had originally planned to build his ramp in January however due to the restrictions and the severe price increases and scarcity of lumber brought on by Covid-19, it was delayed.









As time went by we needed to enlist the assistance of a few volunteers so we could finally help our local hero’s family to be able to attend to his medical needs without fear of him being trapped in the home. Everyone deserves a decent, safe place to live especially our military!

If you know a Calvert or St. Mary’s County Veteran who may need help to do critical repairs to their home to make them safer and secure please let us know. There are some income guidelines but please let us know where we can help www.patuxenthabitat.com 301-863-6227.

