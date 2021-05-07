Published by

NJ.com

DEAR ABBY: I am a 48-year-old woman, divorced for 10 years. During that time, I have been in two serious relationships. I’m no prude, but it seems like everyone I date, and who my friends and I talk to, and articles I see are all about sex, having sex, rushing to sex. It’s like there’s no emphasis on actually getting to know a person anymore. I’d like to believe that sex is something people who are already emotionally intimate can share.

But by the third date, sex is not only expected but considered “normal.” When I say that it’s too soon for me, I’m not called back for another date. If I do g…

Read More

Like this: Like Loading...