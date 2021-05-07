The Maryland Lottery’s grace period for tickets and cash vouchers that reached their expiration dates during the COVID-19 pandemic will expire at 4 p.m. on June 30, 2021.

The Maryland Lottery encourages players to carefully examine their draw game tickets to determine if they fall within the grace period. Scanning these tickets at Lottery ticket checkers, vending machines, or with the Lottery’s mobile apps may show them to be in an “expired” or “non-winner” status, so it is important to visually inspect the tickets and check the Winning Numbers page on mdlottery.com to determine if the tickets are, in fact, winners.

Lottery retailers are not able to redeem grace period tickets or cash vouchers. These tickets must be redeemed at the Maryland Lottery’s Customer Resource Center at the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Boulevard in Baltimore, which is open by appointment only.

The following must be redeemed by 4 p.m. on June 30, 2021:

Any expired winning draw game tickets from drawings held on or after Sept. 5, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2020

Any expired winning FAST PLAY tickets purchased on or before Dec. 31, 2020

Any expired winning scratch-off tickets for games in which the official last date to claim was on or after Sept. 5, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2020

Cash vouchers printed by Maryland Lottery self-service vending machines that were issued on or after Sept. 5, 2019, through Dec. 31, 2020.

Along with proper identification, you must bring your original tickets or vouchers with you to the Lottery’s Customer Resource Center in Baltimore in order to redeem them. These tickets and vouchers can also be redeemed by mail. All mail-in claims must include the original ticket or voucher, along with a claim form, copies of your photo ID and proof of your Social Security Number. Tickets/cash vouchers, claim forms and copies of your ID documents can also be deposited into the Lottery drop box, located in the Montgomery Park Business Center at 1800 Washington Boulevard in Baltimore.

Customers with questions about their expired tickets or vouchers can email the Lottery’s Communications Division at ask.lotteryandgaming@maryland.gov, or call our office at 410-230-8800.

After 4 p.m. on June 30, 2021, the grace period will end, and all winning tickets and cash vouchers must then be redeemed by their usual expiration dates. Winning draw game tickets must be redeemed within 182 days of the drawing date. Winning FAST PLAY tickets and cash vouchers must be redeemed within 182 days of the date they were printed. Last dates to claim prizes on winning scratch-off tickets are announced with 182 days’ notice and published in the scratch-off section of mdlottery.com.

