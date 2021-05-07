From Principal Cecelia Lewis: Kerry Adrian has contributed to the hearts of CCPS students and school communities for 22 years. She spent 7 years working with kindergarten students.

For 13 years, she was a committed assistant in the SLE program. Her commitment to the students contributed to their successes in school. For the last two years, Ms. Adrian has served as the In-School Intervention teacher at Southern Middle. She openly and excitedly embraces some of the most challenging behaviors and circumstances and helps them find joy in learning and coming to school. Students who never even stepped foot in the ISI room seek out Ms. Adrian for guidance with academics and social-emotional support. She has quickly become an integral part of the Southern Middle School family.

When we started this school year, Ms. Adrian welcomed the idea of supervising the Internet Café every day. She not only monitors students in the Café but also works with them and their teachers to make sure they stay current with their schoolwork and grades. Her passion for students radiates in everything she does.

She has a heart of gold, and her love for the students and staff of Southern is why she is selected as the SMS Educational Support Professional of the Year.

