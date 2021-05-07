BUENA VISTA, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s tennis team (0-5, 0-3 C2C) fell this afternoon (May 5) to Coast-to-Coast Conference foe, Southern Virginia University (5-6, 1-3 C2C) in the first round of the C2C Women’s Tennis Championships. The final score was 5-0 in the Knights favor.



St. Mary’s College – 0, Southern Virginia – 5

Doubles

Hallie Hershey and Sydney Anderson teamed up in the top doubles spot again and fell to the Knights 2-8.

and teamed up in the top doubles spot again and fell to the Knights 2-8. Hannah Gorel and Brooke Oliver competed at No. 2 doubles, while Bella Sterner and Sophie Nuwar behind them in third. Gorel and Oliver fell to Southern Virginia, 8-1. Unfortunately, Sterner and Nuwar dropped to their matchup 8-0.

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Singles

The Seahawks couldn’t find a victory in singles. Hershey fell in No. 1 singles (6-1, 5-0). At the No. 2 spot Gorel dropped her match, 5-2. Despite getting a point on the board, Southern Virginia topped Anderson in the No. 3 spot, 6-1.

Oliver fought it out in the fourth spot, but could not best Hannah Smith who won both sets (6-2, 6-1). Sterner and Nuwar competed at the No. 5 and No. 6 singles respectively, but could not pull out a win. Sterner ended with a score of 6-1 in the Knights’ favor, while Nuwar was blanked, 6-0, 6-0.

