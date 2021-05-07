LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County recognized National Transportation Week by presenting a Proclamation to the Department of Public Works & Transportation for the St. Mary’s Transit System. Nationally, May 10 – 16 marks the 69th annual National Transportation Week celebration and provides an opportunity to raise awareness about public transportation and its benefits by encouraging citizens to utilize public transit systems.

In honor of National Transportation Week, St. Mary’s Transit System will offer a Ride All Day for Free Week promotion for passengers May 10-16. Passengers may utilize the buses and ride on any regularly scheduled route all day for free for that week. John Deatrick, Director, Department of Public Works & Transportation, said, “We are proud of our buses and have a group of hard-working drivers who provide safe and efficient transportation services to the community. We are thrilled to offer Ride All Day for Free during National Transportation Week.”

As a reminder, COVID-19 safety precautions remain in place, and social distancing and bus capacity limits will apply, and face coverings are required to ride. Riders should prepare for possible additional wait times due to increased volume during the Ride All Day for Free Week of May 10-16.

For information on schedules and routes, please visit www.stmarysmd.com/dpw/stsfares.asp.

