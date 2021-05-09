Nahomie Christian & Jameison Adonis Christian Credit: Nahomie Christian

Mother’s Day has special meaning to many; this year in particular for the Christian family. This month Nahomie Christian launched Lucid Lingerie, an online lingerie marketplace with a focus of meeting the need for women of all sizes and in all phases of their lives. The company offers maturity and postpartum products.

Part of the proceeds from the business will go towards the nonprofit, the JAC Foundation. For more information, visit www.jacfoundation.net .

Nahomie Christian will also sell her products locally at the Shepherd’s Old Field Market located in Leonardtown at 22725 Duke Street.

Jameison Adonis Christian, or JAC as they called him was a vibrant baby, a quick learner who enjoyed being outside no matter the temperature. He also loved to watch sports with his father and play with the family dog.

Jameison Adonis Christian Credit: Nahomie Christian

His parents took him to the doctor after they noticed he wasn’t able to fight off a cold. After an infection set in, in another region of JAC’s body, the family knew this was a sign of something very serious. An emergency room visit at Medstar St. Mary’s quickly turned into an emergency life flight to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda.

At eight months old, JAC was diagnosed with hemophagocyctic lymphohistiocytosis or HLH that required chemotherapy. HLH is an autoimmune disease for which JAC was a primary case for. He wasn’t naturally producing white blood cells. A doctor in Cincinnati was able to diagnose JAC, but a lack of knowledge about the disease prevented area hospitals to treat JAC quickly.

Even though JAC was released from the hospital; he wasn’t out of the woods yet. He still required a bone marrow transplant. A partial match was found but after two bouts with colds, the surgery had to be rescheduled.

JAC remained brave and courageous as compliments poured in to the family of how well things were progressing. Unfortunately JAC’s body was rejecting the newly donated bone marrow. Among many symptoms would be renal failure and JAC was put into a medically induced coma. On April 8, 2018 at 10:58 a.m. the family said a final goodbye to their 18 month old baby boy, their second born.

“I want to bring awareness and increase research driven towards a cure for this life-threatening disease, Nahomie Christian said. “I want to be able to offer emotional support and financial resources to families who need help during critical times when rushing their child to hospital without worrying about how they are going to pay healthcare expenses. We believe our fundraising efforts will contribute to addressing this rare disease.”

Nahomie Christian said she decided to start the JAC Foundation because her son was the first child to be diagnosed with HLH without genetic connections between mother and father or among generation of family medical history.

“The future of our foundation will be rooted in providing funding to those who are working to find a cure for HLH and MDS [myelodysplastic syndromes], Nahomie Christian said.

“It’s our long-term goal that no other family will have to go through what we had to. The only way to do so is to find a cure, provided we can gain enough support we will be able to branch out and financially support those families with loved ones fighting the diseases.”

Supporters can donate directly at the Jac Foundation webpage.

“They may also donate by purchasing our products online or at Shepherd’s Old Field Market beginning near July 1, which was JAC’s birthdate. A percentage of the proceeds from all Lucid’s lingerie and maternity products will be donated to the JAC Foundation to help families.” Nahomie Christian said.

“I’m very excited because it allows me to market my products for a cause that means the world to me and that changed my life.”

As a lot of mothers can relate, sometimes it’s a challenge to get the weight gain off after delivery. Nahomie Christian can relate to her clients as now she has added twins to her family and one of her twins, Isabelle definitely resembles JAC, which was a special gift from above.

Nahomie says that there’s not a single day that goes by that she doesn’t think of JAC and one of her passions is sharing his story and fighting for funding.

“I didn’t feel confident after having my son,” Nahomie Christian said, “I didn’t like my body after a couple months I was self-conscious. I didn’t like looking at myself in the mirror and I went into a depression of how to deal with my baby weight.

“I had to find a way to mentally and emotionally accept my body’s changes because when I had my first child, I was able to lose the baby weight, but I realized that each pregnancy is different.”

SOFM is open Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

You can also visit Lucid Lingerie on Facebook and shop at www.shoplucidlingerie.com .

