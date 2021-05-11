La Plata, Maryland-At 5:00 p.m. on May 11 the Education Association of Charles County (EACC) and supporters will participate in a socially distanced rally and press conference to demand that the county fully fund the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) budget.

Commissioners are scheduled to vote on the proposed budget May 18. Fully funding the school budget is imperative to assure “that CCPS can attract and retain outstanding educators for our children, provide much needed resources and programs to our students, honor tentative agreements for existing employees, and uphold the highest health and safety standards to protect both students and staff,” said Linda McLaughlin, president of EACC.

“With the re-opening of schools now is not the time to underfund the education budget. We are glad to be back with our students in our buildings, safely and in a sustainable way. We need to ensure we can continue to make progress,” McLaughlin said. “Educators see first-hand the challenges in recovering from the effects of the pandemic, including the need for more mental health professionals, school counselors and school psychologists. Federal funding is available to address some of the on-going needs of our students, however, that does not relieve our elected leaders of our county’s local responsibility. It is not acceptable to fund public education needs at a lower percentage than other departments, especially when we have continued to provide essential services to our community, throughout the pandemic. We need to fully fund the superintendent’s budget so we can ensure a quality education for all students in Charles County.”

WHO: Charles County public school educators, parents, and advocates

WHAT: Rally and press conference to support fully funding the school budget

WHERE: The rally will take place at Charles County Government Building, 200 Baltimore St., La Plata

WHEN: 5:00 p.m., May 11, press conference begins

