The Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit is investigating a fatal collision that occurred in Clinton Sunday evening. The deceased driver is 37-year-old Garrena Hopkins of Clinton.

On May 9, 2021, at 5:15 pm, officers responded to the area of Old Alexandria Ferry Road and Mike Shapiro Drive for a collision involving two vehicles.

The preliminary investigation revealed as Hopkins’ vehicle entered the intersection at Old Alexandria Ferry Road and Mike Shapiro Drive it collided with a second vehicle. Hopkins was pronounced dead on the scene. A passenger in her vehicle suffered what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries. The second driver and his passenger also suffered what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit at 301-731-4422.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477); online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com or the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app to your mobile device). Please refer to case 21-0020540.

