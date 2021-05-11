St. Mary’s City, MD- On Friday, May 7, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Board of Trustees approved the graduates of the St. Mary’s College Class of 2021, which includes 325 Bachelor of Arts / Bachelor of Science degrees, and 21 Master of Arts in Teaching degrees. Of the 325 graduates, 57 students earned double majors. The Board also celebrated the state approval of two new majors and honored outgoing board chair Arthur “Lex” Birney after 14 years of service to the College.

The Maryland Higher Education Commission approved St. Mary’s College of Maryland’s marine science and neuroscience majors. St. Mary’s College will begin offering both majors in fall 2021.

“The approval of the marine science and neuroscience majors marks a major milestone in the College’s transformation to an applied liberal arts college. Both programs take full advantage of our existing faculty expertise and will provide students with highly marketable skills and opportunities,” said Provost Michael Wick.

“The marine science major takes advantage of our geographical location on the beautiful shores of the St. Mary’s River and will give us a competitive advantage for years to come,” he said.

Marine science will consist of a rigorous curriculum of foundational physics, chemistry, and biology courses along with advanced courses that utilize the campus’ resources. The St. Mary’s College neuroscience curriculum creates a cross-disciplinary approach to the study of neuroscience, with each student gaining experience and perspectives from the disciplines of biology, chemistry and psychology.

