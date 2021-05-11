LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown.

The Commissioners presented Proclamations in recognition of National Nurses Week, National Skilled Nursing Care Week, and Ehlers-Danlos Syndromes and Hypermobility Spectrum Disorders Awareness Month.

The Commissioners approved a request from the Department of Public Works & Transportation for a purchase agreement for an avigation easement to complete the Runway Protection Zone and allow access to the west end of the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport.

The Commissioners approved CARES Grant funding spending plan reconciliations presented by the Finance Department, Human Resources and Emergency Services.

For their final agenda item, the Commissioners approved the employment contract for the new Manager for the Wicomico Shores Golf Course and Riverview Restaurant.

The Commissioners will reconvene at 1:30 p.m. to accept a bid for a Bond Award and hold a Budget Work Session for the FY2022 proposed budget.

The next regularly scheduled business meeting of the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County is Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at 9 a.m. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. In addition, St. Mary’s County Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday nights at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

